French Development Agency signs new strategic co-op program with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Government of Uzbekistan and the French Development Agency (FDA) signed a new Strategic Cooperation Program until 2025, which provides for the joint implementation of projects worth over 1 billion euros, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Uzbekistan.

The signing ceremony took place following the results of negotiations between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and FDA Director General Remy Rioux in Paris on November 21 as part of the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to France.

The new program provides for joint projects in the areas of agriculture, energy, green economy, urban development, water supply, the banking and financial sector and transport.

To date, the portfolio of FDA projects in Uzbekistan has reached 1 billion euros. With the participation of the agency, a number of programs are being implemented to develop infrastructure, sectors of the economy and the social sphere.