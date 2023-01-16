Russian Utair increases number of flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Russian Utair airline has launched flights from Russian Samara to Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

On January 16, 2023, at 13:20 (GMT+4), a plane of Utair departed from Russia's Samara region. The flights on Samara-Samarkand-Samara route will be operated on Mondays.

According to the statement, in 2022 the company launched flights from Samara to Baku, and in 2023 is launching a flight to Samarkand.

Currently, the airline operates flights to such cities of Uzbekistan as Bukhara, Samarkand, Tashkent, and Fergana.

Russian Utair provides passenger and cargo transportation in the regions of Russia. There are more than 120 destinations in the Utair route network.