WizzAir launches flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent

Uzbekistan Materials 25 January 2023 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
WizzAir launches flights to Uzbekistan's Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Hungarian WizzAir airline has launched flights to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent for the first time, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

On January 25, 2023, at 10:33 (GMT+5), a plane of WizzAir landed in Tashkent. The Airbus A321neo has been operated on Abu Dhabi - Tashkent- Abu Dhabi route. Prices for one-way tickets on this route start from $45.

It is planned that direct regular flights will be carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Earlier in December 2022, WizzAir airline launched flights to Samarkand for the first time. Direct regular flights on Abu Dhabi - Samarkand - Abu Dhabi route are carried out twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian low-cost airline headquartered in the capital city of Budapest, established in 2003. As of July 2022, Wizz Air's fleet consisted of 141 Airbus-type aircraft, with an average age of 5.3 years.

