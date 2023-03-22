LOT Polish Airlines launches flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. LOT Polish Airlines has launched flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

According to the source, on March 21, 2023, at 18:03 (GMT+5), a plane from a Polish airline arrived at the international airport of Tashkent.

The air carrier plans to operate direct regular flights in this direction on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft once in 10 days until the middle of June.

In the nearest future, with the transition to the winter schedule, the airline looks to increase the number of flights on the Warsaw — Tashkent — Warsaw route.

LOT Polish Airlines is a Polish airline headquartered in Warsaw. The airline is a member of the Star Alliance — the oldest existing, largest, and most representative aviation alliance in the world. Polish airline is the 18th largest operator in Europe with over 120 destinations across not only Europe but also Asia and North America. In 2022, the fleet of the airline consisted of 79 aircraft.

Furthermore, due to growing interest in flights from Uzbekistan to European cities, Uzbekistan Airways in March 2023, announced increasing the frequency of flights from Tashkent to Germany’s Frankfurt and Latvia’s Riga.

Starting from March 29, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights Tashkent- Frankfurt-Tashkent route and flights in this direction will be operated four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

At the same time, from March 29, 2023, the frequency of flights on the Tashkent – Riga – Tashkent route will increase up to three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.