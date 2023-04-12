Uzbek president tests Turkish Togg electric car (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has tested the Turkish Togg electric car, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

On April 12, Mirziyoyev was presented with the Togg electric car.

On behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank handed over the keys to the new electric car to the Uzbek president.

Moreover, previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that in the coming days, by order of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Türkiye will supply the Togg electric car to the country.

On April 4, the first Turkish Togg electric car was presented to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.