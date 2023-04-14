Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Japan’s capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Uzbekistan Airways has resumed regular flights from Tashkent to Japan’s capital Tokyo, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the source, Uzbekistan Airways operated the first flight on the Tashkent - Tokyo- Tashkent route on April 13, 2023.

The Uzbek air carrier will carry out regular flights in this direction once a week – on Thursdays.

The cost of a one-way ticket starts from 6.2 million soums ($546), while tickets for the Tashkent- Tokyo-Tashkent route start from 11.2 million soums ($983).

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Uzbekistan Airways resumed the flight after a three-year pause from Tashkent to Milan and Paris

At the same time, recently the air carrier announced the resumption of regular flights from Tashkent to Indonesia’s capital Jakarta. Starting from April 26, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways plans to resume regular flights on the Tashkent - Jakarta - Tashkent route on Dreamliner 787 aircraft.