Referendum on Constitution - big event for Uzbekistan, head of Khiva polling station says (PHOTO)

KHIVA, Uzbekistan, April 29. Referendum on the Constitution of Uzbekistan, which will be held on April 30, is a huge event for our country, the head of the polling station No. 58 of the Khorezm region Rasul Ragimov told Azerbaijani reporters, Trend reports from the scene.

"Today we have a ‘day of silence’, and tomorrow all citizens of Uzbekistan who have the right to vote will come to express their opinion. Our polling station No. 58 is located in Khiva city of Khorezm region," Ragimov said.

"Tomorrow, according to the voting lists, 1,541 people will come to our polling station to vote, 31 of them will vote remotely, and seven people will vote for the first time. Voting will take place from 8:00 to 20:00 (GMT+5). I wish all voters to express their opinion in the upcoming election," he added.

More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan voted early in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution Over 452,000 of them voted in the country, and more than 159,000 people abroad.

A total of 10,758 polling stations have been created for voting, 55 of which are located in 39 foreign countries. In general, about 20 million citizens of Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the referendum.

Early voting took place from April 19 to April 26.