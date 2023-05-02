Uzbekistan's new Constitution - solid basis for preventing discrimination against women, ODIHR says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The new Constitution of Uzbekistan creates a solid legal basis for preventing discrimination against women, Head of the Limited Referendum Observation Mission of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Albert Jonsson said, Trend reports.

Jonsson made the remark at a press conference of ODIHR, dedicated to the preliminary results of the referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of Uzbekistan.

According to him, the provisions of the new Constitution will allow Uzbekistan to close the issue of gender inequality.

"For example, according to Article 42, it's prohibited to refuse to hire women, dismiss them from work and reduce their wages for reasons related to pregnancy or the presence of a child. Following the amended Article 58 of the Constitution, equal rights and opportunities for women are ensured and men in managing the affairs of society and the state, as well as in other areas of public and state life," he noted.

Jonsson also noted that Uzbekistan had prepared very carefully for the referendum process, and he also praised the work of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"The April 30 constitutional referendum was technically well prepared and widely publicized as an intention to improve various rights and freedoms," the official added.

The constitutional law “On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan”, adopted at a referendum on April 30, entered into force on May 1, from the day the results of the referendum were announced by the Central Election Commission.

According to the latest CEC data, turnout at the referendum was 84.5 percent. A total of 90.2 percent (15.04 million) of the citizens voted for and 9.35 percent (1.55 million citizens) against the adoption of the new Constitution.