Uzbekistan created all conditions for disabled persons to attend referendum - ODIHR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Uzbekistan created all conditions for disabled persons' attendance at the referendum, Head of the Limited Referendum Observation Mission of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Albert Jonsson said, Trend reports.

Jonsson made the remark at a press conference of ODIHR, dedicated to the preliminary results of the referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of Uzbekistan.

"For voters from among disabled persons, at each polling station there were ramps for their free movement. For each blind voter, the opportunity to vote using the Braille alphabet was created, and sign language interpretation was provided at the polling stations," he explained.

The official also noted that citizens who were unable to come to the polling station on April 30 for health reasons were also able to take part in the referendum.

"For this category of citizens, all opportunities were created for full participation in the referendum on an equal basis with all other citizens of Uzbekistan. Members of precinct election commissions, having visited these voters, ensured their participation in the referendum. Thus, these citizens were able to fulfill their civic duty," Jonsson added.

The constitutional law “On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan”, adopted at a referendum on April 30, entered into force on May 1, from the day the results of the referendum were announced by the Central Election Commission.

According to the latest CEC data, turnout at the referendum was 84.5 percent. A total of 90.2 percent (15.04 million) of the citizens voted for and 9.35 percent (1.55 million citizens) against the adoption of the new Constitution.