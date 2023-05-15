Uzbekistan's Tashkent hosts int'l conference dedicated to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. An international scientific and practical conference themed "The role of Heydar Aliyev in the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, is being held in Tashkent today, Trend reports via the Uzbek media.

The conference is being held at the International Institute for Central Asia (IICA). It was organized by the IICA, the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies, and the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tashkent.

The conference is being attended by representatives of parliaments, diplomatic structures and the scientific community of the two countries, "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan" and "Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan" friendship societies, the Union of Writers, faculty, and students of leading universities of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

During the conference, various aspects of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations will be discussed, including the activities of Sharof Rashidov (statesman of the Uzbek SSR) and Heydar Aliyev on the rapprochement of cultural and economic interaction between peoples during the Soviet era, as well as the contribution of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the development of constructive dialogue between the two countries during the years of development of independence.