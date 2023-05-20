Uzbekistan plans to import large amount of electricity from Tajikistan in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Uzbekistan plans to import 1.285 billion kWh of electricity from Tajikistan from May through September 2023, Trend reports.

The relevant agreement was signed by the National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan and Barki Tojik, national energy company of Tajikistan, on May 12.

According to the Uzbek company, the country resumed electricity imports from Tajikistan in 2018 to maintain an uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers.

National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan says that the country imported electricity from Tajikistan in the following periods:

- from April through September 2018 - 1.48 billion kWh;

- from April through October 2019 - 1.425 billion kWh;

- from May through September 2020 - 566.7 million kWh;

- from May through September 2021 - 1.146 billion kWh;

- from April through September 2022 - 823.2 million kWh.

Notably, the supply of energy from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan was partially suspended on July 2020, due to a decrease in the water level of the Vakhsh River by 50 percent and a decrease in the water level at the Nurek hydropower plant (HPP).

According to the statistical agency of Uzbekistan, the electricity generation in Uzbekistan amounted to 18.5 billion kWh from January through March 2023, which is a decrease of 5 percent compared to 19.5 billion kWh in the same period of 2022.