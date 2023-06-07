WizzAir increases number of flights between Uzbekistan's Samarkand, UAE's Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Hungarian airline, WizzAir, is increasing the frequency of flights between UEA's Abu Dhabi and Uzbekistan's Samarkand to seven flights per week, Trend reports.

Currently, the carrier operates flights three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Starting from June 19, WizzAir will commence flights to Samarkand on Mondays, and from August 1, flights will be added on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The airline plans to operate the flights using Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

Meanwhile, the airline also operates daily flights on the Abu Dhabi-Tashkent-Abu Dhabi route.

WizzAir, a Hungarian low-cost carrier headquartered in Budapest, was established in 2003. As of July 2022, the Wizz Air fleet consisted of 141 Airbus aircraft with an average age of 5.3 years.