Uzbekistan Railways considers supply proposals from various electric trains producers

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 7. Currently, Uzbekistan Railways is considering various proposals from several major manufacturers of electric trains on launching the supply, Trend reports.

According to the carrier, during a meeting with Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Spain Jahongir Ganiev, CEO of Talgo Carlos Palacio Oriol has expressed the company's readiness to manufacture and deliver an additional 4 sets of the Afrosiyob high-speed train to Uzbekistan within the required timelines.

"Today, the offers from leading global companies in this field are being examined by authorized specialists of Uzbekistan Railways. Unique winter and summer climatic conditions of Uzbekistan are taken into account, as well as the conditions and comfort of passenger transportation, passenger capacity, and other aspects," the company said.

In addition to this, the Uzbek carrier has announced an international tender for the procurement of 34 more modern electric trains and is in negotiations with various foreign companies.