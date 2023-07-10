Azerbaijan’s Olympic Committee SecGen observes presidential elections in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC) Azer Aliyev has observed the snap presidential elections held in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

In connection with presidential elections held in Uzbekistan, representatives of a number of sports organizations visited polling stations in Tashkent as observers.

NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev, who observed the early presidential elections, also visited the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports. At a meeting with Minister Adkham Ikramov, Secretary General of the NOC of Uzbekistan Oybek Kasymov and Deputy Chairman of the Committee Azizjon Kamilov, this sides exchanged views on further strengthening friendly relations, as well as discussed new projects in the field of sports.

Foreign experts who observed elections in Uzbekistan noted that the elections were organized at a high level.

On July 9, early presidential elections were held in Uzbekistan. According to the voting results, the current President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected, gaining 87.5 percent of the votes.