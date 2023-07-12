Uzbekistan reveals value of planned industrial output in Fergana region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 12. With a strong focus on industrial production, Uzbekistan's Fergana region aims to achieve an industrial output value of 38.5 trillion ($3.3 billion) Uzbek soms in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, this figure is 7.8 percent more compared to last year's 30.3 trillion Uzbek soms ($2.6 billion).

Overall, since the beginning of the year, a total of 502 projects worth $152.6 million, have been launched in the region, resulting in the creation of 17,625 new job opportunities. Currently, 8,006 industrial enterprises are operating in the Fergana region.

Meanwhile, the ongoing efforts to explore and enhance the region's industrial potential have been led by a dedicated task force under the guidance of the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade. The team has been actively studying the production facilities and infrastructure within the Fergana region, paving the way for further economic growth and prosperity.