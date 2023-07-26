Uzbekistan’s major vehicles producer talks modernization process at its facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors plans to start a scheduled modernization of the production process at the Asaka plant, Trend reports.

As the company pointed out, the modernization is going to be carried out in cooperation with 170 specialists from South Korea and other countries.

Thus, the production will be temporarily suspended. The technical work is expected to increase production capacity, ensure stable production, and prevent conveyor downtime. The modernization will increase the annual production volume of Chevrolet Cobalt cars by an additional 30,000 units.

The modernization plan includes debugging of new equipment, servicing of production lines, as well as planned infrastructure updates at the plant.

In particular, within the framework of the modernization plan, work will be carried out in the press shop for debugging and launching the new Japanese FANUC robotic system. Extensive modernization in the paint shop will involve the replacement of conveyor rails, servicing of the robotic system in the workshop, as well as testing of all painting process systems.

The modernization program also includes repairs and maintenance of auxiliary equipment and infrastructure at the plant. During the work, all mobile equipment such as forklifts, electric tugs, cranes, and other machinery will be brought into full readiness. To ensure stable power supply at the plant, the main transformer of the enterprise and 2 auxiliary transformer stations will also be replaced. In addition, preventive work will be carried out throughout the power supply system.