Uzbekistan to launch assembly of Chevrolet Onix in Kazakhstan soon

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Uzbekistan expects to launch the Chevrolet Onix car assembly plant in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region in the first quarter of 2024, Trend reports.

This was revealed at the meeting of Kazakh-Uzbek working group at the level of deputy heads of government held in Astana.

The production is planned to be commenced at the SaryarkaAvtoProm plant.

Currently, the necessary contracts have been signed, and the manufacturing of equipment for welding, painting, and assembly workshops is underway.

Meanwhile, as Uzavtosanoat JSC told Trend earlier this year, an agreement with the major car manufacturer of Kazakhstan, Allure, has already been signed. Following the agreement, car manufacturers of both countries will produce Chevrolet Onix cars by SKD (semi-knocked-down) - 30,000 cars per year.

Currently, UzAuto Motors exports cars to countries such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, etc.

In 2022, Uzbekistan produced 327,639 Chevrolet Cars, in particular, Chevrolet Cobalt –101,617 cars, Chevrolet Damas – 93,120, Chevrolet Lacetti – 87,105, Chevrolet Nexia – 22,245, Chevrolet Spark – 14,464, as well as Chevrolet Tracker – 9,088.