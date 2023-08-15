Several foreign airlines get permission to carry out flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 15. Uzbekistan's "UzAviation" Agency has given several foreign airlines permission to operate regular flights to the country based on intergovernmental agreements on air communication, Trend reports.

IndiGo (India) has been permitted to fly on Delhi-Tashkent-Delhi route using A320neo and A321neo planes, and LOT Polish Airlines (Poland) - on Warsaw- Tashkent-Warsaw route using Boeing 737-8MAX planes.

Besides, Malinda Airways (Malaysia) has received permission for Kuala Lumpur-Tashkent- Kuala Lumpur flights on A330 planes.

These permissions help to further develop air traffic and international connections for Uzbekistan.

In 2022, passenger transportation at Uzbek airports amounted to 7.9 million people, increasing by 46 percent compared to 2021.