Uzbekistan's oil company to enter market of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 19. Eriell Group, an oilfield services company, intends to launch its activities in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the company's report for the first half of 2023, Eriell Group plans to start its work in the Kazakh market this year. The main goal of the company is cooperation with the leading participants in the oil and gas industry of Kazakhstan and participation in tenders for the provision of oilfield services. In addition, it is planned to open an office of the company on the territory of Kazakhstan by the end of this year.

Eriell Group was established in 2004 in Uzbekistan. Today, it is an international group specializing in the field of oilfield services. It provides construction and overhaul of wells for oil and gas companies in the regions of Central and South Asia, as well as the Middle East.