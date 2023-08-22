Uzbekistan to develop new billions-worth projects in near future

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. Uzbekistan has developed some 140 projects with the total worth of $10 billion, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark during the meeting with the representatives of the business sector of the country.

With the involvement of international consultants, projects have been developed in electronics, textiles, leather and footwear, jewelry, construction materials, furniture manufacturing, polymers, chemicals, and the food industry, he said.

According to the president, the implementation of these projects will lead to the creation of 60,000 new job places, as well as yearly production from the facilities to up to $5 billion.

At the same time, the export potential from these projects to be developed is estimated at $2.5 billion.

These 140 projects are hosted on an online platform and are offered to entrepreneurs under open conditions.

The head of the state called upon entrepreneurs to take part in this program. It was emphasized that if they are interested, contracts could be signed as soon as possible, and matters regarding location, resources, and infrastructure would be addressed promptly.

Enterprises participating in the program are provided with low-interest loans for a 10-year period from the Industrial Development Fund