Uzbekistan's Centrum Air branches out with new flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. The Uzbek airline Centrum Air launched direct flights between Tashkent and Doha (Qatar) on August 21, Trend reports.

The first passengers who departed from Tashkent International Airport were solemnly accompanied to the flight.

According to the information, regular passenger flights on the Tashkent-Doha route will be carried out weekly on Airbus A320 liners.

Centrum Air is an Uzbek low-cost airline with its head office in Tashkent, received permission to operate passenger flights in early 2023. Currently, the company's fleet consists of three Airbus A320 aircraft and one Boeing-747 model.