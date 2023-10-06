Uzbekistan, Russia establish road map on dev't of industrial ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Russia, Uzbekistan reached an agreement on the preparation of a road map on industrial cooperation in their regions, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Kremlin on October 6.

During their meeting, both parties expressed their satisfaction with the positive dynamic of the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia. The two nations' industrial collaboration is experiencing dynamic growth, with Russian investments in Uzbekistan on the rise. The presidents emphasized the importance of further enhancing regional cooperation and also delved into discussions about ensuring social guarantees for Uzbek citizens working in Russia.

Moreover, the leaders of both countries agreed to adopt an extensive cultural cooperation program for the years 2024-2025, reinforcing their commitment to promoting cultural ties. Additionally, the Presidents engaged in discussions about regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere, culminating with both parties reaffirming their dedication to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Russia.

On October 5, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev set off on a working visit to Russia, which is scheduled to last until October 7, 2023.

In accordance with the program of the visit, the president of Uzbekistan visited Kazan and got acquainted with its industrial potential, as well as held a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.