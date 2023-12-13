Uzbekistan eyes launching direct flights to Canada

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Uzbekistan Airways JSC plans to launch regular flights to Canada starting from 2025, Trend reports.

This was stated by Uzbekistan Airways representatives at the 15th ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2023) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to data given by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport, previous agreements between Uzbekistan and Canada will serve as the framework for Uzbekistan Airways JSC to extend its air service operations.

Furthermore, the ministry claims that it would help to strengthen ties between Uzbekistan and the North American continent by showcasing Uzbek tourist potential and attracting foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, the ICAN conference, the largest international gathering for negotiations on air transport relations, aims to hold bilateral consultations between countries to discuss air transport rights, particularly concerning the operation of national carriers. The conference brought together civil aviation authorities, airlines, and more than 100 countries, international organizations, and over 700 experts in the field of aviation.