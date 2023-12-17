Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Russia discussed issues of trade, economic, interregional, and fuel-energy cooperation

Uzbekistan Materials 17 December 2023 23:38 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan and Russia discussed issues of trade, economic, interregional, and fuel-energy cooperation

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Russia and Uzbekistan discussed various cooperation matters, including trade, investment, and energy, during their 24th Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Moscow, Trend reports.

The meeting, led by Denis Manturov, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev, emphasized the dynamic growth in bilateral trade, reaching 11.5% in the first nine months of 2023. Both sides agreed to continue successful initiatives like the 3rd Forum of Interregional Cooperation, where nine commercial documents were signed, amounting to over 28 billion rubles. The meeting also addressed collaborative projects in transport, industry, petrochemicals, and energy. The parties signed agreements, including a roadmap for supporting investment projects and a memorandum of understanding for the creation of an Expert Center for Strategic Initiatives.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more