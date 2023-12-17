Uzbekistan and Russia discussed issues of trade, economic, interregional, and fuel-energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Russia and Uzbekistan discussed various cooperation matters, including trade, investment, and energy, during their 24th Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Moscow, Trend reports.

The meeting, led by Denis Manturov, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev, emphasized the dynamic growth in bilateral trade, reaching 11.5% in the first nine months of 2023. Both sides agreed to continue successful initiatives like the 3rd Forum of Interregional Cooperation, where nine commercial documents were signed, amounting to over 28 billion rubles. The meeting also addressed collaborative projects in transport, industry, petrochemicals, and energy. The parties signed agreements, including a roadmap for supporting investment projects and a memorandum of understanding for the creation of an Expert Center for Strategic Initiatives.