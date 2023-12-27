Uzbekistan to address growing energy demand with shift towards renewables - Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan plans to cover growing need in electricity primarily through renewable energy, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

The remark was made during the solemn ceremony of commissioning and connection to the grid of five solar plants and one wind power plant in six regions of Uzbekistan jointly with international partners such as Emirati Masdar and China Energy Engineering Corporation.

During the address, Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan has itself a goal of doubling the volume of industry by 2030, and raising such areas as metallurgy, petrochemistry and mechanical engineering to a qualitatively new level.

“We plan to implement more than 500 large industrial and infrastructure projects with a total value of $150 billion. To achieve the goals, we need guaranteed and stable energy resources like air. According to estimates, in the next 6 years, the demand for electricity in our country is expected to grow from the current 83 billion to 120 billion kWh. We will cover this need primarily through renewable energy,” he said.

Mirziyoyev stressed that the area of renewable will give a powerful positive impetus to the development of other industries and services.

“This is vividly confirmed by the fact that within the framework of today's projects, domestic enterprises have supplied $100 million worth of electrical equipment and construction materials.

Currently, 4 enterprises in our country have started the production of solar panels, and 2 more enterprises - metal structures. About 50 projects in the field of green energy create an additional $500 million cable market,” he said.