Foreign tourists arriving in Uzbekistan scale up

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 7. The number of foreign tourists arriving in Uzbekistan reached 4.9 million from January through October 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Institute of Macroeconomic and Regional Studies (IMRS) in Uzbekistan, the influx of tourists has nearly tripled over the last three years, considering that the count stood at 1.8 million in 2021.

Uzbekistan exported tourism services worth $1.83 billion in the first ten months of 2023, up from $1.041 billion in 2018. The year 2023 was predicted to see significant growth in the overall number of travelers, with tourism service exports reaching $2 billion.

Funds have been provided to Uzbekistan's diplomatic missions in 28 countries to promote the country's tourism potential and increase visitor arrivals.

Additionally, participation in 16 international tourism fairs has been secured for national tourism stands and business entities throughout the 10-month period.

Uzbekistan operates a visa-free regime for citizens from 91 countries worldwide.