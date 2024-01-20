Uzbekistan's Centrum Air to launch flights to China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. Uzbekistan's Centrum Air and Qanot Sharq airlines plan to launch flights to Chinese cities, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Agency, the Ministry of Transport and Uzaeronavigation held talks with Chinese representatives on expanding air service between the countries.

In the upcoming spring-summer season, flights between the countries will be operated on the directions Tashkent-Beijing, Tashkent-Xinyang and Tashkent-Chengdu.

The parties agreed to launch flights from Tashkent to Shanghai, Hainan, Sanya and Hangzhou, as well as from Samarkand to Urumqi.

Centrum Air and Qanot Sharq airlines have passed the certification procedure in accordance with the requirements of the Chinese side and received operating permits for regular flights to China.

Earlier, Uzbek Fly Khiva airline's fleet welcomed its first Boeing 767-304 freighter.

The airline is planning to start performing cargo flights to Dubai (UAE), Istanbul (Türkiye), Delhi (India) and Hong Kong (China).