Uzbekistan Airways to conduct regular flights to Rome

Uzbekistan Materials 12 February 2024 12:34 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. Uzbekistan Airways, the national airline of Uzbekistan, has started regular flights on the Tashkent-Rome route, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, direct flights between Tashkent and Rome will be operated by Airbus 321Neo airplanes once a week, on Sundays. The first flight is scheduled for March 31 of this year.

At the time the news was announced, one-way tickets without luggage start at $282 and return tickets start at $295.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways will also start operating four flights a week from Doha to Uzbekistan's Tashkent from June 2.

Tickets on the Doha-Tashkent route start at $477 and on the Tashkent-Doha - Tashkent route at $983.

