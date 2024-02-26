Rubicon Water, Uzbekistan implement joint water management projects (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Rubicon Water has initiated projects in Uzbekistan, including the installation and commissioning of measurement sites on the Tajikistan-Uzbekistan border, a source at Rubicon Water told Trend.

"We are currently finalizing the installation and commissioning of two measurement sites on the Tajikistan-Uzbekistan border on the Great Fergana and North Fergana canals. Rubicon products were selected at the international tender to accurately and transparently measure the flow passing from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan at these two critical locations," the source said.

Moreover, Rubicon Water's recent success in automating the Turkestan canal in southwestern Kazakhstan underscores the scalability and applicability of their technology in the Central Asian region. Accreditation of the SlipMeter product by the Kazakhstan Metrology authorities and high-level engagements with government officials further bolster confidence in the suitability of Rubicon's solutions for the region.

The company is actively engaged in Uzbekistan, with ongoing projects demonstrating the adaptability and effectiveness of its technology in local conditions. From the successful application of its technology in the Kashkadarya region to installations in the AKIS (Agricultural Knowledge and Information Systems) facility near Tashkent, Rubicon Water is making strides in showcasing the versatility of its solutions.

With a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Uzbekistan government and local partner Inverson Technologies SA in September 2023, Rubicon Water is actively working towards quantifying the costs and benefits of deploying its technology across the nation.

Australian Rubicon Water delivers advanced technology to optimize gravity irrigation management systems through automated gates and precise water accounting software.