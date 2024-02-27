Uzbekistan, China discuss strengthening of co-op in railway transportation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan and China discussed prospects of deepening bilateral cooperation and productive promotion of future projects in the field of railway transportation, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan Railways and a delegation of representatives from China's CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC).

Under the chairmanship of First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways Khikmatulla Rakhmetov and Chairman of the Board of CRRC Corporation Limited Sun Yongcai, the strategic steps on modernization of railway transport were discussed.

The experts discussed important aspects, including the modernization of electric locomotives and localization of production, which reflect the aim to improve efficiency and competitiveness in this area.

According to Uzbekistan Railways, this meeting was another step towards establishing strong ties and expanding the horizons of cooperation in the railroad industry between Uzbekistan and China.

CRRC manufactures products such as high-speed electric trains, high-power locomotives, freight and passenger cars, and urban rail vehicles. CRRC products are currently exported to approximately 100 countries.