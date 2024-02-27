Uzbekistan plans to launch production of electronic chips

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The Uzeltehsanoat Association enters into negotiations with leading countries and companies to establish the production of electronic chips in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the Association, negotiations were held with representatives of Jiangsu Chipway Electronics Tech from Suzhou (China).

At the meeting, a presentation was made about the activities of the Association, promising projects in the industry and opportunities in our country. The parties exchanged mutual answers to questions of interest.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to conduct joint research work on the implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan.

Jiangsu Chipway Electronics Tech specializes in the production and testing of electronic chips for electrical products and electric vehicles, and also has nearly 30 years of integrated circuit packaging and testing experience