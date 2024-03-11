Uzbekistan Airways launches additional flight to London

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the launch of an additional flight between Tashkent and London, Trend reports.

According to the Airline, in addition to flights to Heathrow Airport, the carrier will launch flights to Gatwick.

Flights to Heathrow airport will continue on Tuesdays and Fridays. Flights from Tashkent to Gatwick will be operated from April 7 on Sundays.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways will open new international flights this year.

According to the Airline, Uzbekistan Airways will start operating flights to Rome (Italy) on March 31. Flights to Mumbai (India) will be launched on April 1.

The airline will launch flights to Nha Trang (Vietnam) for the first time on May 4.