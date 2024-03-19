Uzbekistan Airways to expedite regular flights to Belarus

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan Airways will increase the number of regular flights on the Tashkent-Minsk-Tashkent route starting April 6, Trend reports.

According to the airline, in addition to regular flights on Mondays and Thursdays, it will be possible to travel on Saturdays.

The flights will depart from Minsk at 13:45 (GMT+5) and arrive in Tashkent at 20:30 (GMT+5). And the departure from Tashkent to Minsk will be at 9:00 (GMT +5), with an with an arrival in Minsk at 12:15 (GMT +5).

Meanwhile, Kazakh FlyArystan, a low-cost carrier, is launching a new route from Almaty to Nukus and back.

The airline states that the flights will begin in June 2024 and run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, three times a week.