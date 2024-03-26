Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan boosts foreign trade turnover with expanded economic partnerships

Uzbekistan Materials 26 March 2024 06:42 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan boosts foreign trade turnover with expanded economic partnerships

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. The total volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through February this year amounted to over $9.89 billion, Trend reports.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, this figure increased by about $940 million, or 10.5 percent year-on-year.

Exports amounted to $3.63 billion (an increase of 13.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023), while imports amounted to $6.28 billion (an increase of 8.7 percent).

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded with China (21.5 percent or $2.13 billion), Russia (17.8 percent or $1.76 billion), Kazakhstan (5.9 percent or $581.8 million), Türkiye (4.4 percent or $435.5 million), and South Korea (3.7 percent or $368.8 million).

In the structure of the country's foreign trade turnover, a significant share is recorded in Tashkent, which is 40.1 percent, or $3.97 billion, and the smallest share is recorded at 0.7 percent, or $65.6 million, which falls in the Surkhandarya region.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover for the whole of last year reached $62.5 billion, which is $12 billion, or 23.9 percent more, compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports rose to $24.4 billion, representing an increase of 23.8 percent, while imports totaled $38.1 billion, an increase of 24 percent year-on-year.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more