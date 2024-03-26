Uzbekistan boosts foreign trade turnover with expanded economic partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. The total volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through February this year amounted to over $9.89 billion, Trend reports.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, this figure increased by about $940 million, or 10.5 percent year-on-year.

Exports amounted to $3.63 billion (an increase of 13.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023), while imports amounted to $6.28 billion (an increase of 8.7 percent).

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded with China (21.5 percent or $2.13 billion), Russia (17.8 percent or $1.76 billion), Kazakhstan (5.9 percent or $581.8 million), Türkiye (4.4 percent or $435.5 million), and South Korea (3.7 percent or $368.8 million).

In the structure of the country's foreign trade turnover, a significant share is recorded in Tashkent, which is 40.1 percent, or $3.97 billion, and the smallest share is recorded at 0.7 percent, or $65.6 million, which falls in the Surkhandarya region.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover for the whole of last year reached $62.5 billion, which is $12 billion, or 23.9 percent more, compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports rose to $24.4 billion, representing an increase of 23.8 percent, while imports totaled $38.1 billion, an increase of 24 percent year-on-year.