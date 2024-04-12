Uzbekistan to allocate funds to support agriculture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 12. Uzbekistan will allocate 1.5 trillion soums ($118.2 million) for cultivation, storage, sorting, processing, and export of high-yielding and export-oriented agricultural products by the end of the year, Trend reports.

This was reflected in a decree signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on support measures for farmers, producers, and exporters of agricultural products.

Moreover, revolving loans of up to 1.5 billion soums ($118,226) will be allocated to exporters from these funds at a rate 4 percent above the main rate of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan. The repayment period will be up to three years, with a six-month grace period.

Credit resources will be provided through the small business support program.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will support entrepreneurs in developing business plans.

People with craft talents will receive assistance in obtaining supplies, equipment, and working capital.

Employees from local regions and all economic departments will participate in the work in the local mahallas. They will examine household potential and, for example, develop a strategy for effectively using homestead plots to enhance revenue by 60–70 million soums ($4,768–5,622).