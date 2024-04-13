Uzbekneftegaz reveals import volume for 1Q2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 13. The imports of Uzbekneftegaz's (Uzbekistan's state oil and gas company) amounted to $189.4 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

The data from the company shows that this indicator exceeded $84 million (179.8 percent) compared to the projected volume of $105.4 million.

Meanwhile, natural gas accounts for the majority of the company's production output. Uzbekneftegaz generated 6.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the first quarter of 2024.



Exports were worth $158.5 million, while imports totaled $189.4 million during the same time period.



Uzbekneftegaz's net profit was 8.1 billion soums ($640,101) in the first quarter of 2024. During this era, revenues totaled 3.4 trillion soums ($268.6 million). Between January and March 2024, expenditures were 3.39 trillion soums ($267.8 million).