Uzbekistan holds meeting with general manager of Kuwaiti Marafie Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov has held a meeting with General Manager of the Kuwaiti Marafie Group Abdulhakim Marafi, the ministry says, Trend reports.

The Kuwaiti side appreciated the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan and expressed its readiness to take part in the implementation of major project initiatives in the field of agriculture.

Abdulhakim Marafi also emphasized the potential for cooperation in the areas of construction, banking, tourism and services, confirming the company's interest in jointly developing new investment projects.

The Marafie Group specializes in the fields of trade, construction, production and design, includes 30 companies and owns more than 300 brands in such fields as trade, construction, production and design.