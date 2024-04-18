Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to expedite free trade zone set-up

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 18. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss accelerating the creation of the Oybek-Fotekhobod free trade zone and the Andarkhan trade and logistics center, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, this subject was discussed with the media during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.



During the summit discussions, the parties explored potential areas for expansion in industrial cooperation.



The presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan evaluated cooperation projects in machine building, energy, electrical engineering, metallurgy, mining, textile, pharmaceutical, agro-industrial, and other critical areas. to be carried out by the Uzbek-Tajik Investment Company.



Both countries emphasized the need for further collaboration in the water and energy sectors.

They stressed the importance of creation of favorable conditions for increasing the transport and transit potential of the two countries, especially the volume of passenger and cargo transportation and the creation of modern border and customs infrastructure.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is on a state visit to Tajikistan on April 18–19, at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.