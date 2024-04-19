Orano reveals extensive work volume in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 19. Approximately 200,000 meters of drilling are planned over a period of 3 years in Uzbekistan by Nurlikum Mining joint venture, a source at Orano Group told Trend.

"Nurlikum Mining's efforts in 2020-2023 were focused on geological exploration (drilling, laboratory analysis, and modeling) to confirm existing uranium resources (12,500 tons) and uncover new ones in compliance with the international JORC code. Approximately 200,000 meters of drilling are planned over a three-year period," the source said.

According to the source, the venture also concentrated on pilot experiments to confirm the technical, economic, and environmental viability of extracting uranium resources via the ISR (In Situ Recovery) method.



Uzbekistan and Orano formed a Nurlikum Mining joint venture in December 2019. Nurlikum Mining's objective is to handle uranium exploration and valorisation activities, primarily in the Djengeldi region, in the heart of Uzbekistan's uranium province, and to develop projects.



Today, the Nurlikum Mining joint venture, 51 percent owned by Orano and 49 percent by Uzbekistan's NavoyUran uranium mining firm, is establishing an industrial pilot (starting in November 2022) and conducting feasibility studies in its licensing area.