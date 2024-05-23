President of Russia to pay visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on May 26–27, Russian president's aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, Trend reports.

"So far, I can say that today and tomorrow the President of Russia will visit Belarus, and on Sunday or Monday he will pay a visit to Uzbekistan," Yuri Ushakov said.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Russia amounted to $3.8 billion from January through April 2024. The volume of exports to Russia reached $1 billion, while imports totaled $2.8 billion during this period.