Uzbekistan notes growth in cargo transportation by air

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Uzbekistan’s cargo transportation by air amounted to 18,490 tons from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade, this indicator has increased by 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year (17,690 tons in January–March 2023).

The volume of exported cargo by air reached 2,300 tons from January through March 2024, which is more than 3.1 percent year-on-year (2,230 tons in January–March 2023).

The imports of cargo by air totaled 14,300 tons during this period. This indicator shows a 4.3 percent growth year-on-year (13,700 tons in January–March 2023).

Uzbekistan's air transit cargo amounted to 1,900 tons from January through March 2024, which is more than 5.5 percent compared to the same period the previous year (1,800 tons in January–March 2023).

Meanwhile, the total volume of cargo transportation in Uzbekistan amounted to 14.7 million tons from January through March 2024.