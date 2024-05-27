Uzbekistan shares gas production volume in 4M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. The volume of natural gas production in Uzbekistan amounted to 15.2 billion cubic meters from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure represents a decrease of 6.1 percent year-on-year (16.2 billion cubic meters in January–April 2023).

At the same time, the volume of produced gas condensate reached 432,700 tons from January through April 2024. This indicator is 2.2 percent higher than the same period last year (423,100 tons in January–April 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of natural and artificial gas reached $515.1 million from January through April 2024. This figure shows a hike of 137.3 percent versus the same period last year ($217 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan’s exports amounted to $52.3 million from January through April 2024, which is 55.6 percent less than the same period last year ($117.9 million in January–April 2023).

The imports of natural and artificial gas totaled $462.8 million during this period. This indicator has increased by 202.2 percent year-on-year ($153.1 million in January–April 2023).