Uzbekistan ready to boost trade turnover volume with Russia

Uzbekistan Materials 27 May 2024 15:34 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Uzbekistan is seeking to increase trade turnover with Russia to $20 billion, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

"If we talk about trade turnover, we have already reached $10 billion. This year, we have seen a growth of 30 percent, which is an excellent indicator. Now we are working with our colleagues to reach $20 billion in the near future," Uzbekistan's president said.

Meanwhile, as per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, the country’s trade turnover volume with Russia amounted to $3.8 billion from January through April 2024. This figure has increased by 31 percent compared to the same period last year ($2.9 billion in January–April 2023).

Russia is Uzbekistan's second-largest foreign trade partner. The country accounts for 18.4 percent of Uzbekistan's trade turnover.

The exports to Russia totaled $1 billion, while imports from Russia reached $2.8 billion during this period.

