Russian gas shipments to Uzbekistan likely set to rise

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Russia is ready to increase the volume of gas supplies to Uzbekistan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

“Now that gas exports are running ahead of schedule, we can raise the amount of gas sent to Uzbekistan,” the president of Russia said.

Meanwhile, according to Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, Russia's gas supplies to Uzbekistan are planned to quadruple in 2026—up to 11 billion cubic meters per year.

"Last year, with the participation of the president of the state, the transit of Russian gas in the amount of up to 3 billion cubic meters per year was initiated through our country's territory to Uzbekistan," Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said at a board meeting of the Energy Ministry.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan planned to increase imports of Russian gas from the current 9 million to 32 million cubic meters per day (11.68 billion cubic meters per year).

As part of the investment program for gasification of Uzbekistan worth $500 million, Russia's Gazprombank loans will be used to modernize 511 km of gas trunk pipelines and 10 gas pumping stations.

On October 7, 2023, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to the transit of Russian natural gas through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan. Gas transit is carried out through the Central Asia-Center gas trunkline.