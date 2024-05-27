Russia reveals volume of investments in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Russian investments in Uzbekistan have already reached almost $10 billion, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in extended format with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

“Favorable conditions for direct investments are being created, and direct Russian investments in Uzbekistan are increasing every year. Now they have already reached a solid figure of almost $10 billion. I am convinced that if all our plans are realized, and I have no doubts about it, these direct investments will increase substantially and will contribute to the development of Uzbekistan's economy," the president of Russia noted.

At the same time, Uzbekistan and Russia agreed on launching a joint investment platform.

The platform will promote new industrial cooperation projects in energy, metallurgy, petrochemicals, machine building, mining, agriculture, logistics, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and many other areas worth over $20 billion.

Meanwhile, according to Uzbek president's office, the country expects to utilize $5 billion of Russian investments in 2024, which is more by 66.6 percent year-on-year ($3 billion investments in 2023).