Some enterprises in Uzbekistan lose exclusive economic rights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree depriving a number of large state-owned companies of exclusive rights to carry out economic activities, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Uzmetkombinat, Uzvtortsvetmet, Uztrade, UzGasTrade, Uzkimyoimpeks, and Uzenergosotish will lose their exclusive and monopoly rights as of January 1, 2025.

The document is aimed at further acceleration of market reforms and harmonization of legislation with the agreements of the World Trade Organization.

To note, Uzbekistan was granted observer status in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in June 1994, and in 1998, a working negotiating group on accession to the WTO was established.

Uzbekistan began WTO admission negotiations in June 2022. To join the WTO, Uzbekistan needs all member states' consent.