Uzbekistan Airports, French airline review implementation of cargo flights from China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 4. Uzbekistan Airports and French CMA CGM Air Cargo discussed issues related to the implementation of cargo flights, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, cargo flights are expected to be conducted from China to France with a technical stopover in Uzbekistan, in particular at Navoi International Airport.

The sides envisage that the airline will perform five flights a week on Airbus A330 aircraft, and Navoi airport will become a transfer point for technical landing, refueling, and crew change of the airline's aircraft.

Also within the framework of the visit, the representatives of the French company were shown the technical and operational capabilities of Navoi airport.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with France amounted to $386.4 million from January through April 2024. This figure is 52.1 percent more compared to the same period last year ($254 million in January–April 2023).

France ranked fifth among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's exports to France totaled $264.6 million, while imports from France reached $121.8 million from January through April 2024.