Uzbekistan, US Trade Representative talk launching joint platform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. Uzbekistan and the US talked about launching a joint platform to identify new sectors and promote industrial cooperation projects, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of further strengthening bilateral relations of strategic partnerships, expanding trade, and economic and investment cooperation.

The parties noted the intensification of business contacts, steady growth of mutual trade and investment indicators.

Both officials discussed issues related to Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, the resumption of the GSP system, the deepening of practical interaction within the framework of the “C5+1” format, and the framework agreement on trade and investment.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the US reached $257.3 million from January through April 2024. This figure shows a 31.2 percent growth year-on-year ($196.1 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to the US totaled $69.4 million, while imports from the US reached $187.9 million during this period.