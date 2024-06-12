Uzbekistan and Latvia seal deal over Latvian ports-passed freightage growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 12. Uzbekistan and Latvia reached an agreement on granting forms of special permits for organizing cargo transportation by road through Latvian ports, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting of the Uzbek-Latvian joint commission on international road transportation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of trade and economic relations and the increase in the volume of international cargo transportation.

The importance of the route passing through Latvian ports is growing in terms of expanding trade relations between Uzbekistan and EU countries. Both parties discussed aspects related to the effective utilization of Latvia's port infrastructure potential.

Head of Public Transport Service Department at Latvian Ministry of Transport Annija Novikova noted that Latvia is ready to provide comprehensive assistance in creating favorable conditions for national carriers of Uzbekistan within the framework of mutual cooperation.

In addition, the parties established a quota of interchangeable permits for 2024.

Meanwhile, Latvia has expressed its readiness to boost investments in Uzbekistan through the implementation of an additional project, the construction of a phosphorite processing plant.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the construction of the plant is valued at $12 million, all of which will come from direct foreign investments.