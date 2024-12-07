Turkmenistan to turn up heat on gas supplies to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 7. Turkmenistan is set to amplify the flow of its natural gas offerings to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This matter was brought to the forefront during a phone chat between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmenistan's People's Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The parties acknowledged the smooth sailing of their collaboration in the gas sector, highlighting its staying power for the long haul. They also highlighted the bright future ahead for the execution of collaborative gas projects that are set to take off on the not-so-distant horizon.

When it comes to Uzbekistan's trade turnover of natural and artificial gas, it hit the ground running at $1.8 billion from January through October 2024. This figure shows an 80 percent leap compared to the same time last year ($1 billion in January–October 2023).

Uzbekistan’s exports of natural and artificial gas amounted to $540.4 million from January through October 2024, while the imports of natural and artificial gas to Uzbekistan totaled $1.3 billion during this period.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel